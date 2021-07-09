National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get National Bank alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NBHC opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.01. National Bank has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.14.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after buying an additional 49,141 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bank (NBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.