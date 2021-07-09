Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of RGLS opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.27. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 78,223 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 1,477.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 149,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

