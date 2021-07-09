JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 11,699 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.51% of Ducommun worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,180,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 699,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ducommun by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ducommun by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ducommun by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $131,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $69,637.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,933.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $52.08 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $617.15 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

