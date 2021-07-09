JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.72 Million Stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92,858 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.24% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $153,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

VLRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.16.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

