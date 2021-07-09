JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 134.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Shutterstock worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 628.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 153.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 197.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,026,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,055 shares of company stock worth $15,573,352. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.