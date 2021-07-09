UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,785 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.28% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 93.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $142,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $103,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PMM opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $8.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

