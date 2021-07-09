Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MQ. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday. They set a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of MQ opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Marqeta has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $32.75.

In other Marqeta news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, purchased 296,296 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

