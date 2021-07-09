Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.57.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.34. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 2.61.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $923,677.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,212,299.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,732 shares of company stock worth $6,045,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

