JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $29.81.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

