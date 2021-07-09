JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LifeStance Health Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.40.
Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $29.81.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
