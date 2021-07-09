Northland Securities Initiates Coverage on GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GRWG opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.28 and a beta of 2.90. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.68.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,491,970.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 148,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,452 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 335,237 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,973,000 after acquiring an additional 679,639 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 104,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GrowGeneration by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

