CytomX Therapeutics’ (CTMX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTMX. Barclays downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.50.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,526 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,055,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 451,485 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,792 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.