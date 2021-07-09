Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Now Covered by Analysts at SEB Equities

Investment analysts at SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of CALT opened at $32.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $802.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at about $3,923,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after buying an additional 697,687 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

