Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of BFC opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $536.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.37.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Bank First had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Bank First will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 571.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank First during the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

