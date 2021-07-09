William Hoffman Sells 60,085 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $5,661,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 4th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $2,509,800.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $3,075,900.00.
NARI stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.44. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.20 and a beta of 2.14.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
