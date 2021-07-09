William Hoffman Sells 60,085 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $5,661,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $2,509,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $3,075,900.00.

NARI stock opened at $90.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.44. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.20 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

