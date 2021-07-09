Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $18,283,800.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.73, for a total value of $18,283,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.24, for a total value of $14,762,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $13,736,500.00.

NYSE CVNA opened at $322.51 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.89 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.32 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

