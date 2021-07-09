Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Sells 231,191 Shares of Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

