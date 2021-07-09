Insider Selling: Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Sells 231,191 Shares of Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $9,000,265.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Adtalem Global Education
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.
See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.