UBS Group AG Has $1.14 Million Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 1,569.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after buying an additional 985,619 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth $20,650,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after buying an additional 575,481 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,469,000 after buying an additional 186,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,152 shares during the period.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

EPAC opened at $26.35 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAC. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerpac Tool Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.