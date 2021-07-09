UBS Group AG Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 1,569.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 148,152 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,438,000 after buying an additional 575,481 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Shares of EPAC opened at $26.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05 and a beta of 1.46. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPAC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.