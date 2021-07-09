UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,360 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 447.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 75,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 62,102 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $45.42 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

