UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,848 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VRAY opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85. ViewRay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.02.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. The business had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. Research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

