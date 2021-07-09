Ocado Group’s (OCDO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OCDO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ocado Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a no recommendation rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 1,924.50 ($25.14) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,823.24 ($23.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -108.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,947.03.

In other news, insider Jorn Rausing purchased 660,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,958 ($25.58) per share, with a total value of £12,938,013.66 ($16,903,597.67). Also, insider John W. Martin purchased 1,339,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,933 ($25.25) per share, with a total value of £25,887,180.59 ($33,821,767.17). Insiders bought a total of 2,000,022 shares of company stock worth $3,882,563,318 in the last quarter.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

