Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,167 Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,167 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,009 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.36. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

