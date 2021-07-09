Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GWRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

GWRS stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $391.90 million, a PE ratio of 867.50, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.22%.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,907.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,855,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,437,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $80,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848,537 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,018.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,483 shares of company stock worth $203,161. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

