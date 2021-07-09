Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $52,000 in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMND. Barclays decreased their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

NYSE:LMND opened at $95.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion and a PE ratio of -25.59. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 147.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. Lemonade’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,920. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

