Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $59,000 in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,907.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,855,968 shares in the company, valued at $30,437,875.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,848,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,669,018.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,483 shares of company stock worth $203,161. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a market cap of $391.90 million, a PE ratio of 867.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.95.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Global Water Resources Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.