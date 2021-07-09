Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 15,307 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 40.1% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 39.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TKC. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TKC opened at $4.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.1212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

