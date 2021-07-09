iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EWM opened at $24.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

