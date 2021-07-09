iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWM. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 148.7% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EWM stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

