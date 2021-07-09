Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,262 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Southside Bancshares worth $21,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $332,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southside Bancshares news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

SBSI stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.60. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

