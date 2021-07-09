Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,185 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $21,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Shares of SGRY opened at $61.61 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 3.17.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.