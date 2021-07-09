Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.37% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Golden Minerals to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 89.15% and a negative net margin of 143.56%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Golden Minerals will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

