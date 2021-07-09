Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $34.64, but opened at $33.85. Replimune Group shares last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 10,368 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $312,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,719 in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). Research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Replimune Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

