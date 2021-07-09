Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Down to $21.19

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.19, but opened at $20.73. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 1,624 shares traded.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

