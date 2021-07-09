BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,297 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Oncorus were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oncorus in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Oncorus news, SVP Christophe Queva sold 17,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $273,807.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,662.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 41,599 shares of company stock valued at $650,791 in the last 90 days.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Oncorus in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

ONCR opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. Oncorus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.65.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Oncorus, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

