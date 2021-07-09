BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.57% of Mastech Digital worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 25.4% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Mastech Digital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 56,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.08 million. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 4.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

