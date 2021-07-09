BlackRock Inc. Buys 54,762 Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Galera Therapeutics were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Linda West acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $251.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

