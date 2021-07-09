Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $164.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, the stock has outperformed its industry. Nevro saw uptick in international revenues during first-quarter 2021. Senza Omnia SCS System’s commercial launch continues to buoy optimism on the stock. The FDA nod for the first major Omnia upgrade and the new Trial Stimulator Module is another plus. The company’s recent submission of pre-market approval (PMA) supplement to the FDA, seeking a nod for the Senza System to treat chronic pain associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy (PDN), is encouraging as well. Gross margin expansion also bodes well. A strong liquidity position is an added plus. Nevro’s first quarter results were better than expected. Yet, the company saw weakness in domestic revenues due to fall in U.S. trial procedures. Also, the company incurred an operating loss in the quarter under review.”

Get Nevro alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $153.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.08. Nevro has a 12-month low of $111.87 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at about $935,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Nevro by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nevro (NVRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.