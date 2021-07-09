Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) PT Raised to $51.00 at Cowen

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $23.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SPCE. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.39. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 148,047 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 82.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

