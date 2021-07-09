Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.08

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharvaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pharvaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.36). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHVS. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.