JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $60.93

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.93 and last traded at $61.06, with a volume of 14355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of JOYY during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

