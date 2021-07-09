Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.60

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.60 and last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 5256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.12.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 135.15 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.94.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 855 shares in the company, valued at $79,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,967 shares of company stock worth $4,945,887. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

