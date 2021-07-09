Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $201.54

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $201.54 and last traded at $200.79, with a volume of 15389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.62, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

