Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Shares of REPH opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recro Pharma (REPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.