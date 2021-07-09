Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) were down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $71.00 and last traded at $71.00. Approximately 743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,486,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. The company had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $201,425,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 9.4% in the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 2,464,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,013,000 after purchasing an additional 210,929 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,237 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $58,151,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,160,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 61,170 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

