BlackRock Inc. Buys 353,516 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,516 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Enel Chile worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at about $5,888,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Enel Chile by 12.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 307,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enel Chile by 23.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENIC stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.97 and a beta of 0.93. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.2187 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

