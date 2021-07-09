BlackRock Inc. Acquires 537,300 Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) by 85.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.94% of Progenity worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PROG. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progenity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Progenity by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Progenity during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.32. Progenity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progenity, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

