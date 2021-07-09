BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,619,376 Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 7,654.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,653,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619,376 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 573.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 834,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 710,999 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.88.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

VTGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

