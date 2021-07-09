BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 43.33% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA EMXF opened at $44.69 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $35.85 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.34.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.