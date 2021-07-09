Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 14,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,053,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOTU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Nomura upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.30.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.