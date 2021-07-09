21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Down 4.8%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.98 and last traded at $20.05. 8,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,873,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. Analysts expect that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,422,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after buying an additional 137,314 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at about $6,522,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in 21Vianet Group by 1,058.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,219,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,684 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

